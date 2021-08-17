Local Listings
‘Seek care, don’t just sit at home’: COVID-19 patients, vaccinated or not, have treatment options available

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients, doctors are asking patients to seek care sooner.

As of Tuesday at least 16% of hospital patients in our region are battling COVID-19.

If you test positive, quarantine immediately and call your doctor or visit a clinic with safety precautions. Your physician can refer you to anti-body infusions, which mimic your body’s natural antibodies to fight COVID-19 or they can provide treatment more specific to your needs.

Dr. Kerry Hendershot, Covenant’s director of primary care says antibody treatment must be performed within 10 days of you showing symptoms.

“We sent him directly to the ER because he knew he was positive, he quarantined at home, but he waited too late to be seen. And so when he got here is only stating at 77%. We had to send him an emergency room,” Hendershot said.

Even if you’re vaccinated and fall ill to the virus, there are still options available- just ask your doctor.

