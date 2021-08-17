Local Listings
Suspect in July officer-involved shooting indicted on two charges

41-year-old Jerome Garcia
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a man on two charges after being identified as a suspect in an officer-involved shooting. He has been officially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon threat and aggravated assault on a public servant.

Police identified Garcia as the suspect in an officer-involved shooting on the evening of July 5, 2021 after leading police on a chase through South Lubbock.

Previous coverage: Suspect seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock

Officers responded to a shots fired call at Bolton’s near 37th and Ave. Q where victim, Tyrese Robinson, told police there was a previous altercation with Garcia at another location. That’s when Robinson left and drove to Bolton’s where Garcia followed him in the gold GMC Yukon XL. Robinson told investigators when Garcia got out of the vehicle, he was holding a black shotgun with pistol grips.

Garcia is accused of shooting a round in the air, damaging the awning of Bolton’s. Robinson told officers Garcia then pointed the gun at him and another victim. Both victims believe at least three rounds were fired by Garcia, but other witnesses say they only heard two.

Garcia left the scene and a short time later, while officers were still investigating, he drove back to the scene in same vehicle where he honked his horn to get police attention before leading officers on a pursuit. According to the warrant, Garcia was still in possession of the shotgun described by witnesses.

During the pursuit, Garcia traveled along Interstate 27 and 98th Street. The pursuit continued further south until officers conducted a forcible stop at low speeds, stopping the suspect at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue, near Laura Bush Middle School.

Due to Garcia shooting from his vehicle toward the officers, they discharged their duty firearms, striking him. Officers then performed life-saving measures, and Garcia was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries. He was in critical condition. He has since recovered from his injuries and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

