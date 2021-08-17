Local Listings
Today’s South Plains rain outlook

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of thunderstorms and showers is expected this afternoon and evening. Here’s what I expect today and the rest of the week. Updated rainfall totals are included in this post.

This morning a few light rain showers, and perhaps some patches of fog, linger in the area. You may want to allow a little extra drive time this morning. Patchy fog is a possibility again tomorrow morning.

Spotty thunderstorms and showers will dot the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. Today’s activity may favor the southern viewing area.

It is likely many spots will remain dry this afternoon and tonight. Where it does rain, most totals will be less than a quarter inch. One or two spots may end up with more than an inch of additional rainfall.

Storms and showers are likely the next few days, but few will hit and many will miss area rain gauges.

Temperatures will peak in the 80s the next couple of afternoons, below the mid-August average. Highs will climb to near average late week and weekend.

A drier and hotter weather pattern currently is anticipated next week.

Lubbock Rain and Climatology

1.50″ of rain was measured at the Lubbock Airport yesterday. A trace has been recorded since midnight. Lubbock’s August so far total is 3.63″, which is 2.80″ above the average month-to-date. The year-to-date total is 18.71″, which is 6.92″ above the January 1 through August 16 average. It’s double the total at this time last year.

The high temperature yesterday at the airport was 87°, six degrees below the average for the date. Lubbock’s August 16 record high is 104° (set in 1943).

The average high for today, August 17, is 92° and the record high is 104° (set in 2019). The average low for the date is 68° and the record low is 56° (set in 1931).

Sunset today is at 8:31 PM. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:12 AM. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:30 PM.

Area Rain Totals

Rainfall totals in and near the KCBD veiwing area for the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Tuesday:

1.90 Jayton

1.64 White River Lake

1.62 Plainview

1.38 Lake Alan Henry

1.31 Floydada

1.30 Slaton

1.29 Tahoka

1.25 Estelline

1.13 Earth

1.10 Southeast Lubbock

1.08 Ralls

1.04 New Home

0.92 Tatum

0.87 Happy

0.86 Post

0.77 Northwest Lubbock

0.76 Anton

0.77 O’Donnell

0.76 Dora

0.76 Memphis

0.77 Wolfforth

0.69 Brownfield

0.65 Plains

0.62 Tulia

0.57 Hart

0.51 Amherst

0.49 Knox City

0.43 Aspermont

0.43 Spur

0.39 Graham

0.39 Muleshoe

0.38 Morton

0.37 Friona

0.37 Guthrie

0.35 Aiken

0.34 Sundown

0.32 Dimmitt

0.30 Denver City

0.29 Hobbs

0.28 McAdoo

0.27 Smyer

0.24 Seagraves

0.21 Reese Center

0.18 Levelland

0.16 Abernathy

0.14 Vigo Park

0.13 Olton

0.10 South Plains 3ENE

0.08 Caprock Canyons

0.08 Turkey

0.07 Fluvanna

0.05 Seminole

0.03 Silverton

0.01 Childress

0.01 Northfield

0.01 Welch

via NWS Lubbock and TTU West Texas Mesonet

