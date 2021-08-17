Local Listings
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE

Wichita Falls Police have located the vehicle involved in the shooting of a Clay County deputy Monday night.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident.

Law enforcement searching for Clay County shooting suspect
ORIGINAL STORY

Law enforcement across Texoma are looking for a shooting suspect after a Clay County sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday night during a traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop.

Sheriff Jeff Lyde said the deputy was hit in his bulletproof vest and is expected to be okay.

Law enforcement is searching for a man in a 4-door white Cadillac with TX plate FXJ-1334, the vehicle will have a bullet holes in the back of it. Be sure to call 911 if you see it.

Law enforcement searching for Clay County shooting suspect
Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 and are offering a $5,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information, you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to give your name when reporting.

