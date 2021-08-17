‘We’ve gone back to the dark age’: Local veteran fighting to get Afghani interpreter out of danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The president and the Pentagon confirmed they will rescue at least 30,000 Afghani refugees with pending special immigrant visas.

One interpreter waiting for his visa to be approved is Muhammed, who fought alongside American marine squads for nearly a year.

Veteran Ryan Schalles has been in contact with Muhammed since they served in 2013.

“So if an attack is about to happen, we know because interpreters are listening to radios and tell us, they helped us figure out where the enemy was at. You know, without them, we would be running blind. So I mean, they surely saved our lives many times,” Schalles said.

Because of his service, he is now a target for the Taliban, who have already directly threatened him and his family. Now Muhammed says he feels betrayed by the U.S.

Text from Muhammed: “Life is terrible for the people that worked with US forces, especially the interpreters. After this, we have to hide. We have to hide our identity, and there will be no safe places for us or our families. We have been left behind. And as the prize from the US government for being worked with. "

Just last week, Ryan raised over $6,000 to help fly Muhammed & his family to a safe neighboring country until his visa was approved.

But it was too late: the embassy had already begun closing and two days later, Taliban fighters took over Kabul.

Since Sunday, Ryan has re-filed a special immigrant visa on behalf of Muhammed.

His previous claim was denied because Muhammed only served 11 months, instead of 12.

Ryan is asking anyone with pull to help Muhammed and his family find safety.

