Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Blue alert sends Texans searching for answers; DPS explains

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Blue Alert sent out Monday night for a Clay County shooting sent Texans to the internet searching for answers. After 11 p.m., this notification was sent across the state:

Blue alert sent out Monday night after 11 p.m.
Blue alert sent out Monday night after 11 p.m.(KCBD)

While this incident took place near Wichita Falls, Sergeant Johnny Bures, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, says the department wants to get the word out to anyone in a potentially dangerous area.

“This is important information that we’re wanting to share because this is, you know, a threat, a threat and potential danger to, you know, our folks, our citizens, our neighbors, you know, you, your family,” Bures said.

According to their website, DPS uses following criteria to issue a Blue Alert:

  • A law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency must determine that the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.
  • A detailed description of the offender’s vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“A lot of times if it seems like the reports are kind of vague, then that may just be all the information we have at that time. So, we share these out hopefully trying to gather more,” Bures said.

The Blue Alert program started in 2008, signed into effect by Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

When any government alert like this pops up, you can go to the Texas Alerts Twitter page to find subject and vehicle descriptions.

“And with these alerts, this Amber Alert, you know we’ve got missing kids. The Silver Alert, we’ve got missing folks, senior citizens. The blue alert, we have this threat out there to the public. You know, utilize 911, give them the information,” Bures said.

In Texas, there’s also an Endangered Missing Alert for missing persons with an intellectual disability, a Camo Alert for missing current or former military members who suffer from mental illness, and a Clear Alert for missing adults from the age of 18 to 64 who may be in imminent danger.

“Those three are pretty rare and not a lot of folks have heard about those, and so we just wanted to share that, also. Because it’s going to be that same alert tone that goes out. You’re going to hear that scary, loud noise and you know, the reason for that is because it gets everybody’s attention,” Bures said.

Bures also mentioned another tool for Texans, the iWatch Texas app. He says if you see something suspicious, it may not even be criminal, but just doesn’t seem right, you can fill out a short report and the information will be sent out to the right agency.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Covenant Health
Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock, Crosby County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases
Patrick Mahomes II (Source: KLTV)
Mahomes says new Adidas shoe line is dream coming true
I-27 Overpass at Shallowater Exit
TXDOT crews repairing damaged I-27 overpass in North Lubbock County

Latest News

Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
infusion center
‘Seek care, don’t just sit at home’: COVID-19 patients, vaccinated or not, have treatment options available
Lubbock's water usage
Lubbock water conservation holds off multi-million dollar water supply projects
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19