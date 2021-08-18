A cool year, so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM CDT today. Areas of visibility under a quarter-mile or less in dense fog are possible. The advisory includes the western KCBD counties of Parmer, Bailey, Cochran, Yoakum, Gaines and Dawson in Texas as well as Curry, Roosevelt, and Lea in New Mexico.

Dense Fog Advisory

Drivers should plan extra travel time, slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

Use your low beam headlights. Compared to high beams, less light is reflected by the fog back at you. Use them even during the day – they help other drivers see your vehicle.

Fog is expected to dissipate mid- to late morning.

Storm and Rain Outlook

Combined with the high moisture content of the air the afternoon heat is likely to spark at least spotty storms and showers. Coverage is likely to be sparse. (KCBD First Alert)

A slight chance of storms and showers will continue into the weekend. The chance of measurable rain at any particular spot is low. Temperatures will climb to near average for late August.

Clouds this morning will give way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. It will be warmer. Highs will range from the mid-80s in the northwest to near 90 degrees in the eastern viewing area.

Combined with the high moisture content of the air, the afternoon heat is likely to spark at least spotty storms and showers this afternoon and evening. Some may persist into Thursday morning.

This pattern will continue through Saturday. Coverage is likely to be sparse so the chance of rain at your location is low.

Temperatures

Temperatures Thursday through Sunday will peak around 90 to 92 degrees in the Lubbock area. Lubbock’s average high today is 92°.

Lows will range from the low 60s to near 70 degrees Thursday morning. Lubbock’s average low today is 68°. (KCBD First Alert)

Lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s into early next week. Lubbock’s average low today is 68°.

A drier and hotter weather pattern currently is anticipated next week. Highs near to a little above average for late August are expected.

A Cool Year

2021 to date is quite the cool year. The average temperature* is approximately 1.6°F below the average.

February had a major impact with an average temperature 7.7° below average. Our area experienced it’s coldest weather in 30 years. Lubbock twice dipped to zero degrees (record lows for 2/14 and 2/15) with highs both days of only 14°F (record min-max temps, aka the coolest highs on record for those dates).

Only three months (so far) have been above average. One of those, just barely.

2021 monthly average temperatures, as of August 17:

*The average of each day’s mean temperature (Low + High /2)

