Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Back to school this week

One injured in Tuesday night shooting

Lubbock COVID-19 update

  • 225 new cases and two more deaths reported Tuesday
  • There are now more than 3,000 active cases
  • The latest data can be found through the City of Lubbock’s COVID-19 Dashboard

Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Taliban offers amnesty for Afgans

  • U.S. continues evacuating Americans and allied forces from Afghanistan
  • Taliban agrees to allow safe passaged for Afghans hoping to leave that country
  • Follow the latest updates on-air and at kcbd.com

