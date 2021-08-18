Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Back to school this week

Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper students go back to school today

Frenship students started back Monday

One injured in Tuesday night shooting

Police called to 1919 E. Colgate around 10 o’clock

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest

Lubbock COVID-19 update

225 new cases and two more deaths reported Tuesday

There are now more than 3,000 active cases

Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

The governor is under quarantine after testing positive for the virus despite being vaccinated

He is being treated with Regeneron

Taliban offers amnesty for Afgans

U.S. continues evacuating Americans and allied forces from Afghanistan

Taliban agrees to allow safe passaged for Afghans hoping to leave that country

