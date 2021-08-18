Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Back to school this week
- Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper students go back to school today
- Frenship students started back Monday
- Get the latest back to school coverage at https://www.kcbd.com/back-to-school/
One injured in Tuesday night shooting
- Police called to 1919 E. Colgate around 10 o’clock
- The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest
- Get more details here: Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
Lubbock COVID-19 update
- 225 new cases and two more deaths reported Tuesday
- There are now more than 3,000 active cases
- The latest data can be found through the City of Lubbock’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
- The governor is under quarantine after testing positive for the virus despite being vaccinated
- He is being treated with Regeneron
- Read more here: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Taliban offers amnesty for Afgans
- U.S. continues evacuating Americans and allied forces from Afghanistan
- Taliban agrees to allow safe passaged for Afghans hoping to leave that country
- Follow the latest updates on-air and at kcbd.com
