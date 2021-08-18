Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Fred is a sloppy mess, shuts highways with mudslides, floods

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tropical Depression Fred swirled over West Virginia early Wednesday and dumped heavy rain over the northeastern U.S., threatening to unleash mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing interstate highways in the lower Appalachians. Tornado watches remained in effect for mountainous areas of Virginia and the Carolinas.

Unconfirmed tornados unleashed by the stormy weather already caused damage in places in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as Fred moved north, well inland from the coastal areas that usually bear the brunt of tropical weather. One death was reported — a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch near Panama City, Florida, hours after the storm moved ashore, Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 25,000 customers were without power early Wednesday according to the utility tracker poweroutage.us, most of them in West Virginia and North Carolina, where steady downpours swelled waterways and washed rocks and mud onto highways. Multiple landslides closed Interstate 19 through the Nantahala Gorge, according to the North Carolina transportation department.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 25 mph (35 kph) and was moving northeast past Charleston, West Virginia, at 20 mph (32 kph) Wednesday morning.

As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Transylvania County, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency after 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell, sending mud and rock onto highways, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace was strengthening after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace’s sustained winds grew to 65 mph (100 kph) early Wednesday as it moved between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica, and could be a hurricane before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

It was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south south-east of Grand Cayman where a tropical storm warning was in effect, along with the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Campeche and from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, was about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda. The small tropical cyclone had 65 mph (100 kph) winds and was expected to circle widely around the island, the hurricane center said.

___

Contributors include Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Atlanta and Bryan Gallion in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
*Note: This is a stock photo.
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff
Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s
41-year-old Jerome Garcia
Suspect in July officer-involved shooting indicted on two charges

Latest News

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a...
Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest; 1 killed, 6 wounded
A Texas Tech cheerleader enters the field before a game against Texas Christian University at...
Businesses near Texas Tech worry Big 12 shakeup will stir financial trouble, even if Lubbock’s economy isn’t in danger