KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spades

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Spades, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull.

Staff says she is very sweet and lovable. She loves to play with other dogs as ling as it is not rough and rowdy. She also likes to lie around and relax.

Spades is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. She’s ready for her forever home. Her adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.