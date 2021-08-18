LPD partnering with The Parenting Cottage to provide car seats for families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When you’re taking the kids to school, remember children younger than eight must ride in a car seat.

Lubbock police have partnered with The Parenting Cottage to provide seats for families who can’t afford them.

It started with one detective’s traffic stop, when he gave the family the car seat out of his own vehicle.

Detective Kyle Purdue went on to secure grant funding, so the department can supply car seats for families in certain situations

Carla Olson is Executive Director of The Parenting Cottage.

“The simple process of putting an infant or a toddler into a car seat increases their life expectency by 75% if that vehicle’s involved in a crash,” Olson said. “They just become like flying missiles otherwise inside that vehicle.”

The Parenting Cottage reports there are typically 400 citations a year for unrestrained children inside the city limits.

Olson says that number goes up the farther out into our surrounding counties you go.

