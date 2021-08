LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host its 2021 Biltz Build September 6 though the 18.

The non-profit will build three houses in 13 days in the Talkington Neighborhood located at 404 N. Guava.

Those interested in volunteering can visit lubbockhabitat.org to register.

