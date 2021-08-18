Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
*Note: This is a stock photo.
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff
Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s
City of Lubbock COVID-19 News Conference 8-18-2021
WATCH: City still encouraging vaccinations, making plans for booster shots

Latest News

Carla Olson is Executive Director of The Parenting Cottage.
LPD partnering with The Parenting Cottage to provide car seats for families
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake
Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff
Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist pleads not guilty to 16 counts involving child pornography