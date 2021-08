LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats are coming off a great 2020 season in which they won a district title, made a deep playoff run and finished 10-1 overall.

Head Coach Jeff Lofton said despite losing 17 seniors last year, he still has a lot of experienced players.

The Wildcats can’t wait to get the season rolling against Denver City on August 27.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.