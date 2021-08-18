Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions are looking forward to a fresh season with a strong senior class.

The team finished 5-4 overall last season, placing 3rd among a tough district. They are returning eight starters on both sides of the ball from that 2020 squad.

Head Coach Matt Hill said the “Mean Green” will lean on their depth a lot this year, and they have their sights set on a district title.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.