Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Potential for strong winds, heavy rainfall continues into the weekend

Potential for strong winds, heavy rainfall continues into the weekend
Potential for strong winds, heavy rainfall continues into the weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The rain chances continue into the weekend along with slightly below normal afternoon temperatures.

While storms aren’t likely to be severe there is the potential for some strong winds and very heavy rainfall with stronger storms.

Rain chances, by the way, will drop some by Sunday and will likely be in the isolated category into the middle of next week.

Tonight there is a possibility of some overnight showers and storms in the east and southeast South Plains.

That same area will have another chance for afternoon and evening storms Thursday.

Temps, well they will stay around 90 degrees from Thursday through Sunday. If clouds and showers develop in the afternoon then expect upper 80s. However, if it’s a mostly sunny day it will likely be between 90-92 degrees any given day.

We are continuing the trend of greater rain chances and lower than normal afternoon temps into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
*Note: This is a stock photo.
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff
Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s
City of Lubbock COVID-19 News Conference 8-18-2021
WATCH: City still encouraging vaccinations, making plans for booster shots

Latest News

A slight chance of storms and showers will continue into the weekend. The chance of measurable...
A cool year, so far
A slight chance of storms and showers will continue into the weekend. The chance of measurable...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wed., August 18
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wed., August 18
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Wed., August 18