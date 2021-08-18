Potential for strong winds, heavy rainfall continues into the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The rain chances continue into the weekend along with slightly below normal afternoon temperatures.

While storms aren’t likely to be severe there is the potential for some strong winds and very heavy rainfall with stronger storms.

Rain chances, by the way, will drop some by Sunday and will likely be in the isolated category into the middle of next week.

Tonight there is a possibility of some overnight showers and storms in the east and southeast South Plains.

That same area will have another chance for afternoon and evening storms Thursday.

Temps, well they will stay around 90 degrees from Thursday through Sunday. If clouds and showers develop in the afternoon then expect upper 80s. However, if it’s a mostly sunny day it will likely be between 90-92 degrees any given day.

We are continuing the trend of greater rain chances and lower than normal afternoon temps into the weekend.

