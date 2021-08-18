Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call late Tuesday where one person found with a gunshot wound.
Police say the call came in after 10:05 p.m., to the area of 1900 East Colgate Street.
One person was transported with a gunshot wound to the chest, their condition was not provided at the time.
This story is developing.
