Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call late Tuesday where one person found with a gunshot wound.

Police say the call came in after 10:05 p.m., to the area of 1900 East Colgate Street.

One person was transported with a gunshot wound to the chest, their condition was not provided at the time.

This story is developing.

