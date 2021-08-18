Local Listings
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KAUZ) - The man accused of shooting a Clay County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.

Joshua Lee Green is accused of shooting deputy Breanton Chitwood Monday night during a traffic stop.

Green’s car was found Tuesday morning.

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.(KAUZ)

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, a warrant was issued for Green’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer on Tuesday night.

Green was found at a hotel in Arlington where he got into a short foot chase with authorities on I-20 and was then arrested.

Joshua Lee Green
Joshua Lee Green(CBS-DFW via Arlington Police Department)

According to Sheriff Lyde, Green will be extradited to Clay County to face charges.

