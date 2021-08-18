Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAUZ) - The man accused of shooting a Clay County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.

Joshua Lee Green is accused of shooting deputy Breanton Chitwood Monday night during a traffic stop.

Green’s car was found Tuesday morning.

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located. (KAUZ)

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, a warrant was issued for Green’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer on Tuesday night.

Green was found at a hotel in Arlington where he got into a short foot chase with authorities on I-20 and was then arrested.

Joshua Lee Green (CBS-DFW via Arlington Police Department)

According to Sheriff Lyde, Green will be extradited to Clay County to face charges.

