2 killed in Gaines County wrong-way collision

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Gaines County on U.S. 62, just six miles west of Seminole.

Wilma Delk, 51, of Andrews, was driving on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 82 and collided head-on with a Jeep, DPS reports.

Both Delk and the driver of the Jeep, Samuel Pennington, 62, of Seminole, died at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

The crash is still under investigation.

