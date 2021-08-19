Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 killed in Gaines County wrong-way collision

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Gaines County on U.S. 62, just six miles west of Seminole.

Wilma Delk, 51, of Andrews, was driving on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 82 and collided head-on with a Jeep, DPS reports.

Both Delk and the driver of the Jeep, Samuel Pennington, 62, of Seminole, died at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Police investigating deadly crash near South Loop and Slide
Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist pleads not guilty to 16 counts involving child pornography
City of Lubbock COVID-19 News Conference 8-18-2021
WATCH: City encouraging vaccinations, making plans for booster shots
infusion center
‘Seek care, don’t just sit at home’: COVID-19 patients, vaccinated or not, have treatment options available

Latest News

Carpet Tech Cares: UMC Children's Miracle Network
Carpet Tech Cares: Children's Miracle Network
Isolated storms and a slight chance of storms continue in my forecast into Saturday. I expect a...
Few strong storms possible
Isolated storms and a slight chance of storms continue in my forecast into Saturday. I expect a...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thurs., August 19
Luke Siegel dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
KCBD News at Noon - Thurs., August 19