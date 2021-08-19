Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
City of Lubbock COVID-19 News Conference 8-18-2021
WATCH: City encouraging vaccinations, making plans for booster shots
Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist pleads not guilty to 16 counts involving child pornography
Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Police investigating deadly crash near South Loop and Slide
infusion center
‘Seek care, don’t just sit at home’: COVID-19 patients, vaccinated or not, have treatment options available

Latest News

OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises to the North Pole.
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter