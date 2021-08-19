COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 226 new cases on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 226 new cases on Thursday, August 19.

This update marks ten straight days of triple-digit new cases reported for Lubbock County.

These new cases bring the total active cases reported by the city to 3,296.

A total of 54,148 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 50,101 recoveries and 751 total deaths.

The State has reported as of Tuesday, 255 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 17.87 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 9 ICU beds available in the area.

The Health Department reported 180 hospitalized with 52 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday, 12 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 114,435 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 406 from Monday’s report.

- New Cases: 195

- Active Cases: 3,158

- Total Hospitalized: 180

University Medical Center in Lubbock reported on Monday, 96 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in their care with 98 percent of them unvaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 52.47% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 13,200,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

