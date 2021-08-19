Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Deadly crash at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.
- Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m.
- One person died at the scene, two others suffered minor injuries
Lubbock COVID-19 update
- 195 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths reported in Lubbock Wednesday
- There are now 3,158 active cases
City leaders encourage vaccinations
- The Lubbock Health Department is urging middle age adults and minorities to get the COVID-19 vaccine
- The city says 90% of COVID patients are unvaccinated and younger people are getting sicker
Hurricane Grace hitting Yucatan Peninsula
- Hurricane Grace is set to make landfall this morning
- It could dump more than eight inches of rain across the region before reaching the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow night
Evacuation from Afghanistan
- President Biden says U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated
- He said the U.S. could not have predicted how fast the Afghan government would fall to the Taliban
- About 15,000 American remain in Afghanistan
