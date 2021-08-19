Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deadly crash at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m.

One person died at the scene, two others suffered minor injuries

Read more here: Police investigating deadly crash near South Loop and Slide

Lubbock COVID-19 update

195 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths reported in Lubbock Wednesday

There are now 3,158 active cases

Get the latest data here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/COVID19

City leaders encourage vaccinations

The Lubbock Health Department is urging middle age adults and minorities to get the COVID-19 vaccine

The city says 90% of COVID patients are unvaccinated and younger people are getting sicker

Watch the city’s latest news conference: WATCH: City encouraging vaccinations, making plans for booster shots

Hurricane Grace hitting Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Grace is set to make landfall this morning

It could dump more than eight inches of rain across the region before reaching the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow night

Evacuation from Afghanistan

President Biden says U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated

He said the U.S. could not have predicted how fast the Afghan government would fall to the Taliban

About 15,000 American remain in Afghanistan

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section .

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.