Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deadly crash at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.

Lubbock COVID-19 update

  • 195 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths reported in Lubbock Wednesday
  • There are now 3,158 active cases
  • Get the latest data here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/COVID19

City leaders encourage vaccinations

Hurricane Grace hitting Yucatan Peninsula

  • Hurricane Grace is set to make landfall this morning
  • It could dump more than eight inches of rain across the region before reaching the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow night

Evacuation from Afghanistan

  • President Biden says U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated
  • He said the U.S. could not have predicted how fast the Afghan government would fall to the Taliban
  • About 15,000 American remain in Afghanistan

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
City of Lubbock COVID-19 News Conference 8-18-2021
WATCH: City encouraging vaccinations, making plans for booster shots
Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist pleads not guilty to 16 counts involving child pornography
infusion center
‘Seek care, don’t just sit at home’: COVID-19 patients, vaccinated or not, have treatment options available
A Texas Tech cheerleader enters the field before a game against Texas Christian University at...
Businesses near Texas Tech worry Big 12 shakeup will stir financial trouble, even if Lubbock’s economy isn’t in danger

Latest News

Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Thurs., August 19
Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Police investigating deadly crash near South Loop and Slide
Within the last month, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society...
TTUHSC doctors attempt to dispel myths regarding Covid-19 vaccine, pregnancy
children
Pediatric hospitals strained by unseasonal uptick of RSV & COVID-19 in children