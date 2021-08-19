Department of Defense chooses Texas Tech historians to bring lost Vietnam soldiers home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The US Department of Defense has chosen Texas Tech university to help find Vietnam soldiers who were missing in action or prisoners of war.

Historians will use “enemy documents,” journals and more to begin locating 1,585 missing Vietnam warriors.

Texas Tech is home to the largest Vietnam archive collection in the country, which is one reason why Tech was chosen. Vietnam veteran and Texas Tech historian Ron Milam said using this database, historians can assess where a soldier was last deployed then send archeologists to the location and begin digging for remains.

“They will find bones, they will find dog tags, they will find uniforms, and that is what helps us be able to say we think that person was missing right here,” Milam said.

Back in Lubbock, a full time post-doctoral fellows will spend the next three years sifting through forgotten messages.

“These enemy documents, and they’re in Vietnamese, they must be translated, some of them are hard to read, because somebody was carrying around in their pocket for a long time. And, and so we must really be careful about how much we rely on just that,” Milam said.

Documents are verified with American “after action reports”, which record every battle or crash. They will also seek out witnesses who are still alive.

“Let’s say it was a helicopter that was shot down and it was crashed near their village. There’s a 10-year-old boy, now living in that village, that’s their 10-year-old then he’s now 60 years old, and he can help us take us to that exact location,” Milam said.

The process can take years, and it can cost nearly half a million dollars, but Milam said it’s worth it to bring living families peace of mind.

“I think it says everything about a society that cares enough about the men that it sends off men and now women that we send off into combat that we will always account for them. We may not bring them home alive, but we will bring them home,” Milam said.

As a military historian Milam is excited for the opportunity, but his perspective is different as a Vietnam veteran.

“I don’t know any of the men that are still missing. But I knew a lot of men that were killed in Vietnam, a lot of my brothers that were killed there. So from my perspective, it’s a little bit personal,” Milam said.

The post-doctoral fellow leading this effort will also teach military history to students.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.