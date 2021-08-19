Few strong storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated storms and a slight chance of storms continue in my forecast into Saturday. I expect a drier and hotter pattern next week.

Clouds after sunrise will give way to a mostly sunny sky by late morning. Sunshine this afternoon will contribute to warmer temperatures. Highs will range from near 90 degrees west to the low 90s east.

Isolated storms are possible late this afternoon and evening, so there is a slight chance of rain at your location. The southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains are the areas most likely to receive rain.

Of course, much of the area will remain dry while a spot or two is drenched.

Friday’s outlook is similar. Overall partly cloudy and humid with temperatures peaking a degree or two warmer.

Isolated storms are possible late tomorrow, so once again there will be a slight chance of rain at your location.

Saturday may bring a slight increase in storm and rain chances.

Data continues to point to drier and hotter weather next week. Rain chances will drop to ten percent or less and highs will climb to near to a little above average for late August.

