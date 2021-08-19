Former Lubbock Asst. DA Tray Payne planning run for mayor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock Asst. DA Tray Payne filed paperwork for his campaign treasurer on Thursday, the first step toward running for mayor in the 2022 City of Lubbock Municipal Election.

Here’s a quick summary of his background from www.traypayne.com:

Payne is a trial attorney who grew up in Post, Texas. He was a Texas Tech graduate who went to law school at Oklahoma City University.

He was appointed assistant District Attorney under Judge Bill Sowder in 2001. From there, he worked his way up to become the Chief Felony Prosecutor in the 364th District Court.

He was appointed as the Chief of Homicide for the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s office in 2005.

He served as a prosecutor for eight and a half years and started his own law firm, now called the Payne, Powell & Truitt Law Group, in 2009.

