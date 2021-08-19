Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia
Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal Slide Rd. crash
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Levelland woman killed after early morning rollover in Hockley County
Lubbock police
Shots fired reported Tuesday night, one found with gunshot wound
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
2 killed in Gaines County wrong-way collision

Latest News

searching
Department of Defense chooses Texas Tech historians to bring lost Vietnam soldiers home
Rep. Sanford Bishop does an interview about the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
FAA proposes more than $500,000 in new fines against unruly airline passengers.
Skies aren't too friendly to unruly passengers
South Plains Food Bank
South Plains Food Bank is needing volunteers