KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mercury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mercury, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for more than a month.

Staff says Mercury loves people and he loves to play. He is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

