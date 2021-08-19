Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mercury

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mercury, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for more than a month.

Staff says Mercury loves people and he loves to play. He is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spades.

