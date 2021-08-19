Local Listings
Levelland woman killed after early morning rollover in Hockley County

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland woman was killed after a crash early Thursday morning on Highway 114, just three miles west of Levelland.

Sara Rita Rios, 46, was traveling west on Highway 114 when she drifted into the north ditch and overcorrected causing her vehicle to skid across the roadway then roll into the south ditch, according to DPS.

According to the preliminary investigation, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

