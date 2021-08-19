Lubbock ISD returns to in-person classes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, 27,000 Lubbock ISD students returned to the classroom.

For many of them, this comes after a year of virtual learning, which ensured the safety of students during the pandemic. With the option of virtual learning now gone, teachers and students say they could not be more excited to be back.

“There is always excitement around the first day of school, but this year we are particularly thrilled to have all 27,000 of our students back with us face-to-face” says Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo. She also says that while she is happy her district had that virtual option last year, nothing can beat an in-person learning environment.

“We know that learning is best when it takes place in a classroom where children can interact with a great teacher, with each other, and a great curriculum.”

Many parents are apprehensive about having their child back in class with COVID-19 still around. Natalie Flores is one of those parents. “I’m excited and a little timid, a little scared. But I know that LISD puts their students first and so we are excited to see what they do for students and how they keep them safe.”

A safe and encouraging learning environment is Lubbock ISD’s priority. Superintendent Rollo says seeing happy, smiling students is what it is all about.

“This is why we do what we do, and we are just looking forward to a fantastic school year.”

With students back in class, Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza reminds everyone to be cautious and stay off your phone while driving in school zones. He says slowing down is key.

