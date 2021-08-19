Local Listings
Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia

Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.(Pray for Luke Siegel ️Facebook Page)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Luke Siegel died Thursday morning after battling COVID pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week where he was diagnosed, according to social media posts from his family. He was 15 years old.

We lost our sweet Luke at 8:39 this morning. Our hearts are shattered💔

Luke was critically injured in a golf cart accident in July 2015. He suffered a traumatic brain and chest injuries from the crash nearly six years ago. Following the accident, he spent four days at a hospital in Lubbock, then four months at Cooks Children’s hospital in Ft. Worth before returning home.

Then in October of 2018, Luke was hospitalized for a brain bleed after a fall. He underwent surgery and recovered.

His father, Tim Siegel, founded the Team Luke Hope for Minds foundation after his son’s accident to educate and support other families impacted by a brain injury.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

