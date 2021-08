LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Abernathy went 7-4 last year, but they return seven starters on both sides of the ball this season.

Head Coach Justin Wiley starts his second season leading the Lopes and he expects improvement.

The Antelopes are in District with Idalou, Roosevelt, Stanton, Reagan County and Coahoma.

