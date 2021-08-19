Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Littlefield Wildcats

The Littlefield Wildcats enter 2021 with a new Head Coach as Jimmy Thomas takes over the...
The Littlefield Wildcats enter 2021 with a new Head Coach as Jimmy Thomas takes over the pigskin program.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield Wildcats enter 2021 with a new Head Coach as Jimmy Thomas takes over the pigskin program.

Thomas is super experienced with great success in Bushland.

He will change things up and there’s a lot of excitement as four offensive and five defensive starters return.

The Wildcat Magic will have to contend with Bushland, Muleshoe, Dalhart and River Road in District.

