Pigskin Preview: Littlefield Wildcats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield Wildcats enter 2021 with a new Head Coach as Jimmy Thomas takes over the pigskin program.

Thomas is super experienced with great success in Bushland.

He will change things up and there’s a lot of excitement as four offensive and five defensive starters return.

The Wildcat Magic will have to contend with Bushland, Muleshoe, Dalhart and River Road in District.

