Police investigating deadly crash near South Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after an overnight crash at the intersection of South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. Police say a jeep and a truck collided north of the overpass. Police tell us one minor in the jeep died at the scene. The driver of the jeep was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

All lanes are closed on Slide and traffic is being diverted onto the South Loop access roads.

The Major Crash Unit is currently on scene investigating the cause. The victim has not yet been identified.

August 19, 2021

