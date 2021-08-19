Rain chances lower as weekend approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated storms over the South Plains again on this Thursday. Stronger storms may produce frequent lightning, gusty winds over 40 mph and locally heavy rain. Due to a slow, mostly east movement, some flooding may occur in low areas and intersections.

In typical fashion, storms will begin to decrease in coverage after sunset with a slim chance some could linger into Friday morning.

Friday will bring another chance of isolated showers and storms to the region with similar outcomes.

Moving into the weekend, we may have a few more showers and storms on Saturday over the area but the potential for rain will decrease beginning on Sunday.

Heading into next week the rain chances will be low, but temperatures will be higher.

High pressure will return to the state and daytime temps will likely range from 91-95 degrees in Lubbock next week. Areas off of the caprock and east to Dallas-Ft. Worth may experience afternoon highs above the century mark.

We could see some areas off of the Caprock into central Texas next week with the hottest temperatures since early in the summer.

