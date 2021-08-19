South Plains Food Bank is needing volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank needs volunteers and they are asking the public for help.

During last year’s pandemic the food bank saw more families requesting help, and a drop in volunteers. Because of this, staff say more help this fall is crucial.

“The increase that we are serving right now has increased about seventy percent since last year, and we don’t see that leveling out any time soon,” says Vanessa Morelion, the Director of Development for the South Plains Food Bank.

Morelion tells us that the South Plains Food Bank has served about 10,000 new families since last year. However, It’s lost nearly two out of every five volunteers, which has made the workload for staff and employees tough to manage.

“we have enough staff to be able to still work, its just our mission is fulfilled through our volunteers.”

volunteers can work at several food bank locations, including the distribution center, the warehouse, and even the farm and orchard.

In fact, Morelion says the orchard has the greatest need for volunteers currently. “Our apples are ready to be harvested, and at this moment since we don’t have so many volunteers we are on the verge of losing about one hundred thousand pounds of apples.”

Regardless of where you serve, Morelion says it’s a great way to give back to your community. “Coming to volunteer your time is a big portion of what you can do to give back, and help us with that. "

The South Plains Food Bank provides many other services including senior and child programs, food pantries, and helping at-risk youth.

You can volunteer by visiting their website at www.spfb.org, or giving them a call.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.