1 dead in crash involving motorcycle on Tahoka Hwy.

One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Tahoka Hwy. on August 20, 2021.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash that happened around 8 a.m. has left one person dead. The crash happened on Hwy. 87 at FM 41.

Officials with DPS say the motorcyclist and pickup truck collided and the motorcyclist did not survive. The pickup was traveling eastbound on FM 41. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Hwy. 87.

Southbound traffic on Hwy. 87 (Tahoka Hwy.) is delayed at this time.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are on scene and are investigating the crash.

