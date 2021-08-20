Local Listings
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Team Luke is mourning the loss of the one who brought them together from across the country tonight. Luke Siegel was admitted to the hospital earlier this week, and died today after battling COVID pneumonia.

In 2015, when Luke was 9 years old, he suffered a brain injury after a golf cart crash. After Luke’s crash, support poured in from all over the world. Almost 45,000 people followed his journey on Facebook. On Thursday, support poured in from thousands of people inspired by his struggle.

Luke’s father, Tim, says his son was always a fighter, a young competitor who loved sports. After the crash, doctors told his family that Luke would never open his eyes, use his limbs, or speak. In the following years, he did PT, OT and speech therapy, fighting to prove those doctors wrong.

His battle caught the attention of thousands on the Pray for Luke Siegel Facebook page, including members of the New Orleans Saints, Luke and Tim’s favorite football team. A few years ago, former quarterback Drew Brees sent Luke a video in support. Former Red Raider and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears a Team Luke bracelet every game.

The Saints organization and Mahomes sent condolences for Luke and his family. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and Texas Tech athletic teams showed their support. Athletic programs from other universities, former pro tennis player Andy Roddick, and sportscaster Dick Vitale all shared messages today, moved by Luke’s story.

Tim started the nonprofit Team Luke Hope for Minds in 2018, to support children with brain injuries and their families. Just this year, it’s raised $250,000 for families in 30 states. It’s given out more than $600,000 in the past three years, sharing Luke’s journey, providing a shining light of hope for others facing a similar fight.

Luke Siegel was 15 years old. KCBD hasn’t heard when Luke will be laid to rest, but we’ll bring you that information as soon as it’s available.

