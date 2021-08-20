Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 172 new cases on Friday

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 172 new...
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 172 new cases on Friday, August 20.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 172 new cases on Friday, August 20.

These new cases bring the total active cases reported by the city to 3,330.

A total of 54,293 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 50,210 recoveries and 753 total deaths.

The State has reported as of Thursday, 289 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 19.81 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 14 ICU beds available in the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 180 hospitalized with 44 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Friday, 13 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 115,227 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 792 from Wednesday’s report.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 52.70% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 13,200,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

MODERNA FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be excepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia
Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal Slide Rd. crash
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Tahoka Hwy. on August 20, 2021.
DPS identifies motorcycle rider killed in Friday morning crash
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Levelland woman killed after early morning rollover in Hockley County

Latest News

Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard
This time around, younger people are getting sick from the delta variant.
More people younger than 50 being hospitalized with COVID-19