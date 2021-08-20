Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Luke Siegel dies of COVID-19
- 15-year-old died Thursday after battling COVID pneumonia
- No word yet on funeral arrangements
- Brittany Michaleson spoke to family and friends: Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Lubbock County COVID-19 update
- 226 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Lubbock Thursday
- 3,296 active cases with a hospitalization rate of nearly 19%
- Get the latest COVID-19 data by visiting the city’s COVID-19 dashboard
Texas House holdout ends
- Enough Democrats returned to Texas Thursday for the House to have a quorum
- Republicans will now work on passing new voting laws before the Special Session ends September 15
- Read more here: Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill
Texas Supreme Court declines to block orders
- The Texas Supreme Court declined to block restraining orders against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates
- The high court sent the case back to an appeals court for a hearing
- Get the latest details here: Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain
Evacuation effort continues in Kabul, Afghanistan
- So far about 7,000 people have been flown to safety
- The Pentagon says it is ramping up efforts to get more people out
