Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Luke Siegel dies of COVID-19

Lubbock County COVID-19 update

  • 226 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Lubbock Thursday
  • 3,296 active cases with a hospitalization rate of nearly 19%
  • Get the latest COVID-19 data by visiting the city’s COVID-19 dashboard

Texas House holdout ends

Texas Supreme Court declines to block orders

Evacuation effort continues in Kabul, Afghanistan

  • So far about 7,000 people have been flown to safety
  • The Pentagon says it is ramping up efforts to get more people out

