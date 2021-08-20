Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Luke Siegel dies of COVID-19

15-year-old died Thursday after battling COVID pneumonia

No word yet on funeral arrangements

Brittany Michaleson spoke to family and friends: Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family

Lubbock County COVID-19 update

226 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Lubbock Thursday

3,296 active cases with a hospitalization rate of nearly 19%

Get the latest COVID-19 data by visiting the city’s COVID-19 dashboard

Texas House holdout ends

Enough Democrats returned to Texas Thursday for the House to have a quorum

Republicans will now work on passing new voting laws before the Special Session ends September 15

Read more here: Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

Texas Supreme Court declines to block orders

The Texas Supreme Court declined to block restraining orders against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

The high court sent the case back to an appeals court for a hearing

Get the latest details here: Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain

Evacuation effort continues in Kabul, Afghanistan

So far about 7,000 people have been flown to safety

The Pentagon says it is ramping up efforts to get more people out

