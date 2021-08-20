Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dora sentenced to 45 years for role in deadly home invasion robbery

James Edward Dora, mugshot from 2012 arrest in Lubbock County.
James Edward Dora, mugshot from 2012 arrest in Lubbock County.(Lubbock County Detention Center (custom credit))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 28-year-old James Edward Dora was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday, for his role in a home invasion robbery that led to the death of 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates in 2019.

The sentence came back in just under an hour on Friday.

Judge McClendon addressed the behavior of observers before reading the verdict in this final, emotional day in court: “There were two outbursts that happened that are unacceptable. There will be no outbursts when I read the verdict. I have certain authorities over your behavior and will use them. So if you can’t handle your emotions then you need to leave the courtroom now.”

The jury found Dora guilty on Wednesday after deliberating for about an hour and a half.

Dora is the fifth and final suspect to be arrested in this murder investigation. Daytron Hood, 22, and Christopher Thomas, 23, are both charged with murder. Lisa Morales, 24, Quawnard Williams, 22, and Dora are all charged with aggravated robbery.

Bates was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street on April 10, 2019 and died at the hospital.

Four indicted in connection to Bates murder in April (Source: Lubbock PD)
Four indicted in connection to Bates murder in April (Source: Lubbock PD)

RELATED STORY: 5th arrest made in murder of Tyshaun Bates

RELATED STORY: Man killed after Wednesday night Central Lubbock shooting

RELATED STORY: LPD posts reward for information on people who killed man in Central Lubbock apartment

RELATED STORY: Lubbock man indicted for South Plains Mall robbery

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia
Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal Slide Rd. crash
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Tahoka Hwy. on August 20, 2021.
DPS identifies motorcycle rider killed in Friday morning crash
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Levelland woman killed after early morning rollover in Hockley County

Latest News

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 172 new...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 172 new cases on Friday
One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Tahoka Hwy. on August 20, 2021.
DPS identifies motorcycle rider killed in Friday morning crash
KCBD NewsChannel 11 at Noon
KCBD News at Noon - 8/20/2021
KCBD Weather at Noon - 8/20/2021
KCBD Weather at Noon - 8/20/2021