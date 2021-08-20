Dora sentenced to 45 years for role in deadly home invasion robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 28-year-old James Edward Dora was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday, for his role in a home invasion robbery that led to the death of 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates in 2019.

The sentence came back in just under an hour on Friday.

Judge McClendon addressed the behavior of observers before reading the verdict in this final, emotional day in court: “There were two outbursts that happened that are unacceptable. There will be no outbursts when I read the verdict. I have certain authorities over your behavior and will use them. So if you can’t handle your emotions then you need to leave the courtroom now.”

The jury found Dora guilty on Wednesday after deliberating for about an hour and a half.

Dora is the fifth and final suspect to be arrested in this murder investigation. Daytron Hood, 22, and Christopher Thomas, 23, are both charged with murder. Lisa Morales, 24, Quawnard Williams, 22, and Dora are all charged with aggravated robbery.

Bates was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street on April 10, 2019 and died at the hospital.

Four indicted in connection to Bates murder in April (Source: Lubbock PD)

