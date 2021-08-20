Local Listings
Dunkin’ Donuts hosts Coffee with Champions fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas

Lubbock law enforcement help athletes flag down cars and raise money
Dunkin' Donuts (Source: KFDA)
By Addison Barthold
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday morning when customers bought a donut at local Dunkin stores, they also helped support Special Olympics Texas.

“We do this event every year, Dunkin Donuts partners with Special Olympics Texas. We do it all across the state but we are raising money to support all of our competitions throughout the year” says Dillon Cobb, area program director for Special Olympics Texas.

Lubbock law enforcement teamed up with athletes to flag down customers and raise money. Cobb says fundraisers like this help provide sports training and athletic competitions to those with intellectual disabilities.

“We have athletes from all over the Lubbock area, they have specific teams that they practice and then they come to our area competitions to preform and compete and have the chance to win a gold medal as well.”

Special Olympics Texas also hosts the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, where local officers carry a “flame of hope” to signal the start of the Special Olympic Games.

Officer Edward Day with the Lubbock Police says it is rewarding to participate in these events and fundraisers because of the athletes dedication.

“We get to see these athletes who work hard every year. They work just as hard as professional athletes, yet they dont get the same recognition.”

You can donate or volunteer for Special Olympics Texas at their website, SOTX.org

