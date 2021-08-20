Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet June

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet June, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old cattle dog who has been at the shelter for more than a month.

Staff says she’s a sweetheart and is ready to show someone how lovable she is. June is up to date on all her shots, is spay and has a microchip. Her adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mercury.

