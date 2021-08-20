KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet June

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet June, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old cattle dog who has been at the shelter for more than a month.

Staff says she’s a sweetheart and is ready to show someone how lovable she is. June is up to date on all her shots, is spay and has a microchip. Her adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

