Our weekend heat and rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into the weekend, more heat and a slight chance of storms. Heading into next week, heating up and drying out.

Today partly cloudy with isolated storms and showers - a slight chance of rain - this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak similar to yesterday. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the northwest, to the mid-90s south, and near 100 degrees in the northeast.

Tomorrow, too, will be partly cloudy with isolated storms and showers likely in the afternoon and evening.

Both days rain coverage will be very limited. Therefore, the chance of rain at your location is quite low. Where it does rain a downpour will be possible, but most amounts will be less than a quarter-inch.

Hotter afternoons coincide with drier weather next week. Forecast high temperatures in yellow. Forecast chance of rain in blue. (KCBD First Alert)

The hotter and drier pattern unfolds Sunday through Thursday. Highs will climb to near to a little above average for late August and rain chances will drop to ten percent or less.

Currently there are no tropical systems that are a factor in our West Texas forecast.

Drought-free conditions continue across the KCBD viewing area. This Drought Monitor is valid through Thursday morning, August 26. (KCBD First Alert)

