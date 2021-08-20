Local Listings
Our weekend heat and rain outlook

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into the weekend, more heat and a slight chance of storms. Heading into next week, heating up and drying out.

Today partly cloudy with isolated storms and showers - a slight chance of rain - this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak similar to yesterday.(KCBD First Alert)

Today partly cloudy with isolated storms and showers - a slight chance of rain - this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak similar to yesterday. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the northwest, to the mid-90s south, and near 100 degrees in the northeast.

Tomorrow, too, will be partly cloudy with isolated storms and showers likely in the afternoon and evening.

Both days rain coverage will be very limited. Therefore, the chance of rain at your location is quite low. Where it does rain a downpour will be possible, but most amounts will be less than a quarter-inch.

Hotter afternoons coincide with drier weather next week. Forecast high temperatures in yellow. Forecast chance of rain in blue.(KCBD First Alert)

The hotter and drier pattern unfolds Sunday through Thursday. Highs will climb to near to a little above average for late August and rain chances will drop to ten percent or less.

Currently there are no tropical systems that are a factor in our West Texas forecast.

Drought-free conditions continue across the KCBD viewing area. This Drought Monitor is valid through Thursday morning, August 26.(KCBD First Alert)

Keep up with the latest - including current and forecast temperatures and any showers that develop - right here on our Weather Page. You can also keep up while on the go with our free KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. Search for it in your play/app store.

For the latest on tropical weather, including Grace and Henri, use the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page (and in our free KCBD Weather App). Click/tap the radar “Layers” menu in the lower right, then “Overlays”, and “Active Tropical Tracks”. Click/tap on any icon for additional information. It’s nearly the same in the app. Tap on the radar menu icon, the three dots in the circle, in the lower right, then “Overlays”, and “Tropical Tracks”.

