LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a lot of excitement in Shallowater as Rodney Vincent takes over as the Mustangs football coach.

He’s assembled a strong coaching staff including former Frenship Coach Brad Davis, who is Shallowater’s Offensive Coordinator.

Shallowater went 9-1 last year and they return five starters on both sides of the ball.

