Warm weekend, slightly hotter next week
By Matt Ernst
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s another warm and humid day on the South Plains, pretty close to what we saw yesterday. There is the potential for a few thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening; coverage will be fairly limited. But if you do get a storm, it’ll bring a brief downpour. Most of the area has the dew point in the mid to upper 60s, even low 70s farther east. This is the humidity you feel. The western South Plains is a bit drier.

Because of that humidity, it’ll stay mild tonight. Low in Lubbock near 71, steady south wind. Some low clouds will probably develop around sunrise.

WARM WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will both reach the lower 90s in Lubbock, a few degrees hotter east, off of the Caprock.

Forecast high Saturday afternoon
Saturday afternoon we expect some thunderstorms to develop. They’ll probably first get going over the NW part of our area then spread east into the evening.

The storm chance is lower on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It’ll probably get slightly hotter through mid-week, with mid 90s in store. The air will also be a bit drier. While we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, most of the area will probably stay dry for much of next week. It’ll trend back down a few degrees by late next week. The big dome of high pressure will be centered off to our east, so it’ll likely be a bit further above average from North Texas into Missouri...but still plenty warm here.

Upper-level high pressure will settle over the South Central United States.
Often in summer we see these hot patterns, with high pressure overhead, stick around for a while. But computers right now are already advertising less-hot weather the following week, maybe with some rain. Ag production could use some heat and sun at this point.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by tomorrow morning. And its forecast track has shifted westward, with the National Hurricane Center posting a hurricane watch from parts of New York to Massachusetts. Projected landfall is late Sunday, with slow movement...eventually to Maine by Tuesday morning.

Forecast track as of Friday afternoon for Henri.
Meanwhile Hurricane Grace will make landfall tonight/early Saturday morning in South Central Mexico.

Forecast track for Hurricane Grace
For the latest on tropical weather, including Grace and Henri, use the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page (and in our free KCBD Weather App). Click/tap the radar “Layers” menu in the lower right, then “Overlays”, and “Active Tropical Tracks”. Click/tap on any icon for additional information. It’s nearly the same in the app. Tap on the radar menu icon, the three dots in the circle, in the lower right, then “Overlays”, and “Tropical Tracks”.

