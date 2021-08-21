Beautiful weekend with seasonable temps, slim rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expecting Saturday to be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. A slim chance for showers and storms this afternoon, mainly for the northwestern part of the KCBD viewing area. A mix of sunshine and clouds for the South Plains apart from any storms that develop.

Any showers and storms that move through the area will likely dissipate after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight with a low around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks to begin a warm and dry trend as we head into the workweek. Highs in the 90s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Rain looks to remain off to the west tomorrow afternoon and is not expected to impact the area.

Beautiful weekend on tap! (KCBD)

Lower to mid 90s for high temperatures through the workweek, with minimal rain chances until next weekend and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

