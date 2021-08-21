Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CMN leader falls to brief battle with cancer

By Karin McCay and Abner Euresti
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sad news from our extended family at NewsChannel 11.

After leading the effort for 15 years as our CMN Director, Kathy Reasoner died Monday, August 16, after a recent cancer diagnosis.

She had just retired from the Foundation Office at University Medical Center earlier this year after spearheading dozens of fundraisers for Children’s Miracle Network over the years.

She was a major force in helping our community raise millions of dollars that would entirely stay at the Children’s Hospital at UMC to buy equipment or fund special services for the kids who are treated there.

She always shied away from the camera, but she made us laugh behind the scenes.

Kathy Reasoner will be missed. No one worked harder for the kids.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia
Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal Slide Rd. crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Tahoka Hwy. on August 20, 2021.
DPS identifies motorcycle rider killed in Friday morning crash

Latest News

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 172 new...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 172 new cases on Friday
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
Students arrived at Morehead Middle School in El Paso on Thursday.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
Governor Abbott, DSHS, TDEM To Deploy Additional Medical Personnel, Establish More COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers Throughout Texas