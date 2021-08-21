CMN leader falls to brief battle with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sad news from our extended family at NewsChannel 11.

After leading the effort for 15 years as our CMN Director, Kathy Reasoner died Monday, August 16, after a recent cancer diagnosis.

She had just retired from the Foundation Office at University Medical Center earlier this year after spearheading dozens of fundraisers for Children’s Miracle Network over the years.

She was a major force in helping our community raise millions of dollars that would entirely stay at the Children’s Hospital at UMC to buy equipment or fund special services for the kids who are treated there.

She always shied away from the camera, but she made us laugh behind the scenes.

Kathy Reasoner will be missed. No one worked harder for the kids.

