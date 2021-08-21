Four injured in Friday night crash
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on East Canyon Lakes Drive, Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of East Canyon Lake Drive at 9:55 p.m.
Two people were reported with serious injuries and two were reported with moderate injuries.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
