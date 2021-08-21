Local Listings
Four injured in Friday night crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on East Canyon Lakes Drive, Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of East Canyon Lake Drive at 9:55 p.m.

Two people were reported with serious injuries and two were reported with moderate injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

