Four injured in Friday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on East Canyon Lakes Drive, Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of East Canyon Lake Drive at 9:55 p.m.

Two people were reported with serious injuries and two were reported with moderate injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

