Lubbock Animal Shelter reaching its busiest time of year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During the pandemic, many people adopted or purchased pets to cure their quarantine blues, leaving many to wonder if those animals would be returned to shelters later on. According to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, that’s not the case here. But it’s still their busiest time of the year.

There’s about 250 animals at LAS right now and it’s reaching the capacity for care. Director Steven Greene says hopefully that won’t be the case soon.

“Well, the summer is always our busiest time on intakes. there’s more people outdoors, they see more animals running around the neighborhood,” Greene said.

Greene says that incoming influx is now approaching the busiest time of the year for adoptions.

“Once school goes back in session, it seems like people focus more on their day-to-day lives and getting back in school. n the summer, so many people are traveling and vacationing, so once the fall hits we do see an influx in adoptions,” Greene said.

College kids drive that boom, Greene says, leaving childhood pets at home and looking for a new companion.

While other shelters have reported people returning animals they adopted at the height of the pandemic, Greene says their animals are going to and staying in good homes.

“I know a lot of shelters have had issues with that. I’m really happy that Lubbock has kind of stuck with the animals. And you know, once you find an animal that catches your heart, you want to take it home with you. To me, it’s very hard to bring it back. So, luckily we haven’t encountered that,” Greene said.

LAS has a few upcoming events to get more animals into loving homes. That includes an NBC-sponsored, nationwide adoption day called “Clear the Shelters,” adoptions and microchipping at the Fall Festival at Clapp Park and taking a few dogs out to the Wolfforth Farmers Market.

“So every animal that comes into our facility is fully vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered, fully vetted, and is ready to go 100 percent,” Greene said.

Those vaccinations are especially important right now. Greene says there are a lot of cases of parvo in the community.

“You need to get those animals vaccinated. Young dogs in West Texas are just, most likely going to catch parvo if you don’t do the right thing and get them vaccinated starting at an early age and all the way through to full vaccination,” Greene said.

LAS adoptions are free for the month of August. All you have to do is bring a valid ID, find a four-legged friend and fill out an application to take them home.

The Haven, a non-profit, no-kill animal sanctuary located East of Lubbock, is also seeing an increase in intakes, sending the following statement.

“Our animal intake and requests have increased to a great extent the last few months. We have taken in many litters of abandoned and owner release puppies. Many of our requests are from people who are moving to smaller places or moving in with family and feel they have to rehome their animals. A few animals that were adopted during COVID are now being returned. All of these add to the increase in intake.”

