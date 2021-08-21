Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Animal Shelter reaching its busiest time of year

An influx of intakes at Lubbock Animal Shelter is now approaching the busiest time of the year...
An influx of intakes at Lubbock Animal Shelter is now approaching the busiest time of the year for adoptions.(KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During the pandemic, many people adopted or purchased pets to cure their quarantine blues, leaving many to wonder if those animals would be returned to shelters later on. According to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, that’s not the case here. But it’s still their busiest time of the year.

There’s about 250 animals at LAS right now and it’s reaching the capacity for care. Director Steven Greene says hopefully that won’t be the case soon.

“Well, the summer is always our busiest time on intakes. there’s more people outdoors, they see more animals running around the neighborhood,” Greene said.

Greene says that incoming influx is now approaching the busiest time of the year for adoptions.

“Once school goes back in session, it seems like people focus more on their day-to-day lives and getting back in school. n the summer, so many people are traveling and vacationing, so once the fall hits we do see an influx in adoptions,” Greene said.

College kids drive that boom, Greene says, leaving childhood pets at home and looking for a new companion.

While other shelters have reported people returning animals they adopted at the height of the pandemic, Greene says their animals are going to and staying in good homes.

“I know a lot of shelters have had issues with that. I’m really happy that Lubbock has kind of stuck with the animals. And you know, once you find an animal that catches your heart, you want to take it home with you. To me, it’s very hard to bring it back. So, luckily we haven’t encountered that,” Greene said.

LAS has a few upcoming events to get more animals into loving homes. That includes an NBC-sponsored, nationwide adoption day called “Clear the Shelters,” adoptions and microchipping at the Fall Festival at Clapp Park and taking a few dogs out to the Wolfforth Farmers Market.

“So every animal that comes into our facility is fully vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered, fully vetted, and is ready to go 100 percent,” Greene said.

Those vaccinations are especially important right now. Greene says there are a lot of cases of parvo in the community.

“You need to get those animals vaccinated. Young dogs in West Texas are just, most likely going to catch parvo if you don’t do the right thing and get them vaccinated starting at an early age and all the way through to full vaccination,” Greene said.

LAS adoptions are free for the month of August. All you have to do is bring a valid ID, find a four-legged friend and fill out an application to take them home.

The Haven, a non-profit, no-kill animal sanctuary located East of Lubbock, is also seeing an increase in intakes, sending the following statement.

“Our animal intake and requests have increased to a great extent the last few months. We have taken in many litters of abandoned and owner release puppies. Many of our requests are from people who are moving to smaller places or moving in with family and feel they have to rehome their animals. A few animals that were adopted during COVID are now being returned. All of these add to the increase in intake.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia
Police investigating a deadly crash near South Loop and Slide Rd.
Suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal Slide Rd. crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Tahoka Hwy. on August 20, 2021.
DPS identifies motorcycle rider killed in Friday morning crash

Latest News

Mourning the loss of CMN Director Kathy Reasoner
CMN leader falls to brief battle with cancer
Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country Music Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Tom T. Hall dies at 85
Source: KCBD Video
Coffee with Champions fundraiser for Special Olympics