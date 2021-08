BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 1-8 COVID-shortened season, the Brownfield Cubs are excited for 2021.

Head Coach Aarrhon Flores has seven Offensive and six Defensive starters coming back.

Brownfield looks to be in the mix for a postseason spot in District with Shallowater, Denver City, Lamesa, Slaton and Kermit.

